Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 99,576 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,955,000 after buying an additional 66,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 110,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

