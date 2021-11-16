Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 39,825 Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 39,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LINC shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

In other news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $284,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $198.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

