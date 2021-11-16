Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at B. Riley

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of BFS opened at $51.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. Saul Centers has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.68%.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

