Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 608.9% from the October 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,813,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SANP stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Santo Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Get Santo Mining alerts:

Santo Mining Company Profile

Santo Mining Corp. engages in the operation of an internet portal for dentists and patients that enables access to dental information. The company was founded on July 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Doral, FL.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Santo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.