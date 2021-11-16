Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 608.9% from the October 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,813,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SANP stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Santo Mining has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
Santo Mining Company Profile
Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Santo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.