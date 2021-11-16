Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) versus Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Critical Survey

Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) and Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Melco International Development has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandvik AB (publ) has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Melco International Development and Sandvik AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco International Development 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sandvik AB (publ) 2 5 10 0 2.47

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Sandvik AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Melco International Development and Sandvik AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco International Development $1.73 billion 1.23 -$817.21 million N/A N/A Sandvik AB (publ) $9.42 billion 3.42 $952.11 million $1.23 20.90

Sandvik AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Melco International Development.

Profitability

This table compares Melco International Development and Sandvik AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A Sandvik AB (publ) 14.32% 20.04% 11.14%

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats Melco International Development on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melco International Development

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It is also involved in the integrated casino and entertainment resort development, and related operations; and operation of satellite casinos. In addition, the company provides financing, management, and property investment services. Further, it develops and operates social gaming platforms, as well as operates electronic gaming machines. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations. The Sandvik Machining Solutions segment manufactures and sells tools and tooling systems for industrial metal cutting. The Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology segment supplies equipment and tools, service, and technical solutions for the mining and construction industries. The Sandvik Materials Technology segment produces stainless steels and special alloys such as tube, pipe, wire, strip, and metal powder. The Other Operations segment distributes drilling solutions focusing on drill bits and downhole products for construction and completion. The company was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

