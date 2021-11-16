Samuel M. Carver Sells 5,140 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AOS stock opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.