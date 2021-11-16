Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €40.00 by Nord/LB

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €40.00 ($47.06) target price from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.02 ($37.67).

Shares of SZG stock traded down €1.34 ($1.58) on Tuesday, hitting €29.36 ($34.54). The company had a trading volume of 541,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a twelve month high of €35.08 ($41.27).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

