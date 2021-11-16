SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $650.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SALRF shares. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DNB Markets raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SalMar ASA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:SALRF remained flat at $$69.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. 75 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average is $68.25. SalMar ASA has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.