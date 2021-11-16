Safex Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 57% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded down 50.9% against the US dollar. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $32.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

