RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,855,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $645,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,998,000.

NASDAQ RXRA opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. RXR Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

