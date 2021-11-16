Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,649 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

