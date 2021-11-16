Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rambus were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at $107,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $25.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

