Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,665,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,800,000 after buying an additional 912,292 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,664.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,606,000 after buying an additional 283,143 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3,122.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 288,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 279,670 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,232,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58,751 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

