Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Carvana were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Carvana by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after buying an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $298.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $205.65 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.99.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.10.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 18,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $6,363,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,698 shares of company stock valued at $50,811,717. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

