Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Price Target to C$8.00

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $5.79 on Monday. Extendicare has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $7.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3882 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.38.

About Extendicare

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

