Royal Bank of Canada Boosts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$154.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WN. Cfra set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of George Weston in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a C$165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$143.29.

Get George Weston alerts:

TSE:WN opened at C$140.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. George Weston has a one year low of C$91.95 and a one year high of C$141.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$135.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$125.93. The stock has a market cap of C$21.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.01.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total transaction of C$623,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,230,750.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.