Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$26.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.66.

D.UN opened at C$24.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.73. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$19.12 and a 1 year high of C$24.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

