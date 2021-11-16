Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Issues Earnings Results

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. 32,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,191. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90. Rockley Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

