RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Insider Stephen Andrew O’neill Buys 16,557 Shares

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 16,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $278,323.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RIV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 738,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,045. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

