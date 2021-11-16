Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.40

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$77.40 and traded as high as C$90.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$89.51, with a volume of 125,729 shares changing hands.

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$75.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

