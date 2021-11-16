Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s previous close.

RSKD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of RSKD traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. 92,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.99. Riskified has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Riskified will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth $4,252,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth $1,038,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth $9,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

