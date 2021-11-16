RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.320-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.370 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.90.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG stock opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $207.53 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $2,179,447.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,089 shares of company stock valued at $23,956,862 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.