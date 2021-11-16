Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Novartis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

