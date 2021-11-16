Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

