Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys New Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after buying an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after buying an additional 8,741,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,052.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,958,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,146.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 174,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,185. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

