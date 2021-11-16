Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of research firms have commented on RVMD. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 133.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.87. 9,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

