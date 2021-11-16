Reviewing Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) & Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) and Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and Home Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Home Bancorp has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.06%. Given Home Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Home Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Home Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Home Bancorp $118.43 million 3.11 $24.76 million $5.90 7.22

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Home Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Home Bancorp 39.89% 15.00% 1.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

