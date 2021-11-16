Reviewing Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) & Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Altex Industries alerts:

This table compares Altex Industries and Indonesia Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 43.06 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 14.86 -$6.95 million N/A N/A

Altex Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Indonesia Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Altex Industries has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -708.70% -15.29% -7.22% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Altex Industries and Indonesia Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Indonesia Energy has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.02%. Given Indonesia Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Summary

Indonesia Energy beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.