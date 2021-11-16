Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$87.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.05.

QSR traded down C$0.39 on Tuesday, hitting C$72.70. 154,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,559. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$69.42 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The company has a market cap of C$22.91 billion and a PE ratio of 24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$77.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$80.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

