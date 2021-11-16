Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Citigroup

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.61.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,525. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

