Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for IMI (IMIAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IMI (OTCMKTS: IMIAY):

11/10/2021 – IMI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. "

11/9/2021 – IMI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/5/2021 – IMI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/5/2021 – IMI had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/5/2021 – IMI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – IMI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/22/2021 – IMI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – IMI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IMI plc has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

