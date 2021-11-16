Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2021 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – DraftKings was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings' Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. "

11/9/2021 – DraftKings had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

11/8/2021 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $41.00 to $39.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – DraftKings was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/12/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $4,988,417.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,331,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,099,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $2,638,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,299,019 shares of company stock valued at $184,503,064 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

