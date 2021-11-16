Research Analysts Set Expectations for S&P Global Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued on Sunday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $16.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $459.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $476.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $446.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,605,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

