Research Analysts Set Expectations for Compass, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Compass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.39). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compass’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Compass alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COMP. Compass Point raised Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

NYSE:COMP opened at $11.18 on Monday. Compass has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.