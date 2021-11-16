Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fiera Capital Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fiera Capital in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

FSZ opened at C$11.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.66. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.90%.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total transaction of C$245,367.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,833,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,686,606.07. Also, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 111,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total value of C$1,143,885.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$965,501.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,688 shares of company stock worth $4,856,302.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

