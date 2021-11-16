Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Doma Holdings Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Doma in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Doma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:DOMA opened at $7.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34. Doma has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $10.61.

In other news, CAO Michael Alan Smith bought 14,400 shares of Doma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,500,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,709,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,581,000.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

