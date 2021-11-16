ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $178,500,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $29,489,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $22,440,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $20,400,000.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.