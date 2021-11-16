renDOGE Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. renDOGE has a market cap of $726,146.59 and approximately $81,589.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, renDOGE has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00067993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00093962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,600.04 or 1.00367263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.71 or 0.07025216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

