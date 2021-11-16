Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of AdaptHealth worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

AHCO opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.03.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

