Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 188,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRMR shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. The company has a market cap of $194.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.28). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

