Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 121,200 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AKR opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 204.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 545.50%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

