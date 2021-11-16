Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.00% of Electromed worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Electromed by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 48,951 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,598 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELMD shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Electromed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $107.98 million, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

