Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,767 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Avangrid by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,516,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,063,000 after purchasing an additional 156,698 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Avangrid by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 609,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 40,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 518,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

AGR opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

