Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 71.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 357,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

