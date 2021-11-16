Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 786.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,060.5% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,060.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 76,619.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 208,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 208,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.80. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $62.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

