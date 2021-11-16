Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of American Woodmark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,808,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,823,000 after purchasing an additional 190,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,165. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.16. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

