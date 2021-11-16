Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

REMYY opened at $20.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $22.57.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.