Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.688 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend payment by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $14.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of RS stock opened at $165.06 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.