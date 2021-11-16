Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,982 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.89% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $84,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,365,000 after buying an additional 47,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $165.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.12. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

