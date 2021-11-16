Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REKR shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th.

In other Rekor Systems news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 939.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 101,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 3,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

